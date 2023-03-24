Traffic stop results in nearly 53 pounds of meth, 62 guns confiscated

Sacramento Police Department officials say they arrested five people after a traffic stop led them to multiple locations housing ghost guns, meth and more.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento traffic stop led to 62 guns and nearly 53 pounds of meth being confiscated by police, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The traffic stop happened near Highway 99 and Mack Road March 18 and led to officials arresting 46-year-old Darvel Dailey, 43-year-old Lakiva Devore and 54-year-old Jeanette Flores for conspiracy to transport methamphetamine. Officials say they found 51 pounds in the two cars they pulled over.

"Those are numbers that you don't see every day in terms of law enforcement seizures. They're obviously on the higher side," said Sergeant Zach Eaton, spokesperson for the department. "The community has a right to be alarmed when they see something like this. We are alarmed as well which is why we investigated a case like this."

Over the past month, officers from the Sacramento Police Department's South Gang Enforcement Team have been actively... Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Friday, March 24, 2023

The arrests led officials to execute search warrants to four locations Thursday, confiscating a total of 62 guns and another 1.5 pounds of meth, according to officials.

They say some of the guns found were "ghost guns" among other semi and fully-automatic guns. During these searches, officials say they arrested 54-year-old Raymond Shermer on firearms-related charges.

"62 guns is a lot of guns in one seizure. That's not something that you see every day," said Eaton. "Theoretically, what we are seeing is people who are prohibited from possessing firearms making their own firearms."