Authorities seized more than a pound of methamphetamine and an AR-15 all thanks to a routine traffic stop in Vallejo.

Solano County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Nissan Quest minivan driven by 43-year-old Clifford Vicenty on Fleming Avenue. During the stop, deputies learned Vicenty had outstanding arrest warrants and he was placed under arrest.

Deputies searched the van and discovered an ounce of meth, drug paraphernalia, and $3,000 is small bills. Based on this discovery, a search warrant was obtained to search Vicenty’s home. It was there that investigators found another pound of packaged meth. They also found an unregistered and “unserialized”, non-California compliant AR-15 loaded with a high-capacity magazine.

Vicenty was booked into jail on several drug and weapons charges, in addition to his other warrants.

