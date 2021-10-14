Tribes urge state to do more to address missing and murdered indigenous people

The Capitol dome will light up in red starting Tuesday to honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous People's Day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Emilee Renea Risling has not been seen since Oct. 14, 2021.

“As a result of Emilyee's disappearance and other cases of violence, including suspected attempts at trafficking, Yurok chairman Joe James and his council declared a state of emergency,” said Legislative Native American Caucus Chair Assemblymember James Ramos.

Two California indigenous tribes have declared a state of emergency. The Round Valley Indian Tribes declared a state of emergency in April after two members were found murdered.

“Homicide is the leading cause of death for indigenous women between ages 15 and 24,” said Ramos.

Ramos is working with tribe leaders to combat the crisis. One of the bills of emphasis is AB44, which would give Native American tribes access to law enforcement databases. Right now, they said there’s a lack of communication, and sometimes confusion, over who investigates murders and missing people on Native American land.

Chairperson Janet K. Bill of the Chukchansi Indians said it could provide parity between our tribal police and California law enforcement. Bill said more funding is key too.

“Invest the necessary funding for MIP (Missing Indigenous Persons) prevention and intervention initiatives that protect our most vulnerable from the predators who prey on their vulnerabilities,” said Bill.

Democrats and Republicans say they are listening.

"As a former prosecutor, I was a little embarrassed that I was unaware of it, and the staggering statistics of violence plaguing the Native American people," said Republican Assemblymember Bill Essayli.

Tuesday marked the first of several events this week at the Capitol to honor missing and murdered indigenous people. The Capitol will be lit up in red, and Wednesday there will be vigil on the steps.

