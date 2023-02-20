Triple shooting investigation underway in Modesto

A Modesto Police Department Watch Commander said all three people shot are expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Modesto.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Tully Road and Granger Avenue, according to a Modesto Police Department Watch Commander.

All three people shot are expected to survive.

Few details about what led up to the shooting have been released, but police said a car was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Detectives are on scene for the investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

WATCH ALSO: