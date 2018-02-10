If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

One person was killed and two others, including a 5-year-old boy, injured after a shooting in a Stockton neighborhood, Monday night.

Stockton Police were called out to the scene near California Street and Park Street. Authorities say a 19-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 28-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities have not identified any of the victims.

There is no information regarding a suspect or suspects and investigators say they do not yet know of a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Stockton Police Crime Stoppers line at 209-946-0600.

