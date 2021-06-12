x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Truck crashes into San Jose outdoor dining table, killing 1

The driver put the parked truck in reverse and began backing up at a high speed, hitting the victims who were sitting at a sidewalk table, police said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A pickup truck driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into an outdoor dining area in San Jose, killing a woman and injuring two men Friday night.

Police say the driver put the parked truck in reverse and began backing up at a high speed, hitting the victims who were sitting at a sidewalk table. 

The driver, 32-year-old Alex Moreno, was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. The injured men were expected to survive. 

For more information, click here

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE: Californians providing care for disabled family members may soon qualify for unemployment