Truck crashes into San Jose outdoor dining table, killing 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A pickup truck driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into an outdoor dining area in San Jose, killing a woman and injuring two men Friday night.
Police say the driver put the parked truck in reverse and began backing up at a high speed, hitting the victims who were sitting at a sidewalk table.
The driver, 32-year-old Alex Moreno, was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. The injured men were expected to survive.
