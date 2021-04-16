Murder in Cabin 28: A look back on the Keddie Murders | Unsolved California

It has been 40 years since the most horrific crime in Plumas County history, the Keddie Murders.

It's a case that involves a triple slaying and a missing child whose remains were later found. The case remains cold.

On the side of State Route 70, on the way to Quincy, a rickety wooden building with boarded-up windows stands. It is labeled "Keddie Resort."

It's a marker for people driving this route daily and also a marker in the community. The horror happened at the Keddie Resort in Cabin 28 on April 11, 1981.

Sheila Sharp, 14, spent the night next door to her home in Cabin 28 with a friend for a sleepover. She came home to change clothes for church when she discovered three bodies inside covered in blood.

She would later learn the victims were her mother, Glenna "Sue" Sharp, her brother, John Sharp, and her brother's friend, Dana Wingate.

Not only did Sheila Sharp make a traumatizing and gruesome discovery, but she also discovered her other siblings, Greg and Ricki, and their friend, Justin Smartt, were unharmed in a spare bedroom.

A hammer and knife were recovered at the scene, believed to be murder weapons.

Investigators later determined someone was missing from the home, Sheila's 12-year-old sister Tina Sharp. It was believed she was abducted. Articles were written in the Feather River Bulletin newspaper but Tina was not found.

Investigators told ABC10, Tina is central to this case.

Meanwhile, sketches of possible suspects were released to the public, based on Justin Smartt's recollections of that deadly night. Smartt was found in the spare bedroom and gave conflicting stories, saying both that he witnessed the murders and was dreaming.

Then, on April 22, 1984, a little more than three years after the murders, someone collecting bottles in the woods in rural Butte County, about 100 miles from Keddie, found human remains. The remains belonged to Tina Sharp.

Shortly after news broke of the discovery, a mysterious phone call came into the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

"I was watching the news and they were talking about the girl found at Feather Falls. I was just wondering if you thought of the murder up in Keddie. In Plumas County a couple years ago, where a 12-year-old girl was never found," the unidentified caller said.

Whoever made the call knew something specific about what happened at Keddie.

This call wasn't investigated initially as it was left in evidence for Detective Mike Gamberg to find.

Spanning the investigation, investigators named two primary suspects, Martin Smartt, a neighbor to the Sharps, and his friend John "Bo" Boubede.

Martin Smartt initially told investigators he was missing a hammer. That hammer was found in 2016 in a pond down the road from where Cabin 28 once stood.

Investigators believe it was intentionally placed there.

Smartt fled Keddie after the murders. Another red flag. And what may be even more telling, is what he wrote in a letter to his then-wife Marilyn:

"I've paid the price of your love & now I've bought it with four people's lives."

Martin Smartt died in 2006. John Boubede died in 1988. But are there others involved?

Detectives tell ABC10 they believe more people have a guilty conscience.

Stay tuned for part 2 as ABC10's Madison Wade sits down with retired detective Mike Gamberg and former Plumas Co. Sheriff Greg Hagwood to discuss the case in detail.

