Video captures alleged burglars in the act in Tuolumne County, Law enforcement needs your help finding them

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying burglary suspects.
The sheriff's office posted on Facebook a video of one of the burglaries that shows the suspects pulling up in a red vehicle.
According to law enforcement, one burglary happened on April 22. During that incident, a window shade, window curtain, TV, RV stereo, and 2 Mr. Buddy heaters were taken.
The other burglary happened on May 1. During that incident, law enforcement say a generator and a car battery were taken.
Both incidents happened in the early morning hours in the Tuolumne Road area law enforcement says.
Law enforcement asks if anyone has information regarding the suspects and vehicle seen in the video to call the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 209-533-5815