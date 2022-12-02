x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Video captures alleged burglars in the act in Tuolumne County, Law enforcement needs your help finding them

Both incidents happened in the early morning hours in the Tuolumne Road area law enforcement says.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying burglary suspects.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook a video of one of the burglaries that shows the suspects pulling up in a red vehicle. 

**HELP US IDENTIFY BURGLARY SUSPECTS** Please help us identify the vehicle and suspects seen in this surveillance footage. These suspects are associated with two recent burglaries in the Tuolumne Road area. If you have any information regarding the suspects and vehicle seen in this surveillance please contact the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 209-533-5815

Posted by Tuolumne County Sheriff on Friday, May 6, 2022

According to law enforcement, one burglary happened on April 22. During that incident, a window shade, window curtain, TV, RV stereo, and 2 Mr. Buddy heaters were taken.

The other burglary happened on May 1. During that incident, law enforcement say a generator and a car battery were taken.

Both incidents happened in the early morning hours in the Tuolumne Road area law enforcement says.

Law enforcement asks if anyone has information regarding the suspects and vehicle seen in the video to call the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 209-533-5815

Related Articles

Watch: Eagle Lake Trout: The tasty fish unique to California | Bartell's Backroads

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.