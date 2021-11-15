Tuolumne County man accused of sexually abusing two minors

Deputies said two minors were reportedly sexually abused by the suspect, who is their relative.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A 53-year-old man was put behind bars on Thursday after being accused of child sex crimes in Tuolumne County.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Daniel Lindsey of Jamestown. The arrest came after deputies responded to a report of child sexual abuse on Thursday morning.

Deputies said two minors were reportedly sexually abused by Lindsey, who is their relative.

Authorities responded to Lindsey's home, but he wasn't there when they arrived. A search was underway until deputies found Lindsey's vehicle near New Melones Lake and later found Lindsey himself a few hundred yards away.

Lindsey was accused of various child sex crimes and booked in the Dambacher Detention Center without incident. The investigation is still ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.

