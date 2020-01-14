TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in locating a suspect who allegedly led deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a 20-mile long high-speed chase before escaping on foot on Saturday night.

A sheriff's deputy saw a car with an obstructed license plate "make an unsafe turn" after 10 p.m near Cherokee and Tuolomne roads, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver, 29-year-old Sean Foster, but he drove off, leading the deputy on a chase, officials said.

The sheriff's office said the Foster drove more than 20 miles during the high-speed chase, topping speeds over 100 mph. The chase was later turned over to the Sonora CHP before it ended near Chicken Ranch Road, where Foster escaped on foot, officials said.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said Foster has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest and you should not approach him if you see him.I

if you have any information on Foster or his whereabouts, call the Tuolomne County Sheriff's Office at (209)533-5815.

