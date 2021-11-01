Woman beaten, tied up, held for over a week by man in Tuolumne County before escaping, deputies say

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said the man was shot during a confrontation between him and deputies.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A Groveland man is facing numerous charges after allegedly holding a woman hostage for more than a week, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies identified the man as 61-year-old John Banks of Groveland. Authorities accused Banks of beating a woman, tying her up, threatening to kill her, and holding her hostage for more than a week.

Authorities said the victim was eventually able to escape and get ahold of the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office secured a warrant for Banks' arrest on charges that included domestic battery, false imprisonment with violence, criminal threats, intimidating a victim, kidnapping, and damaging or destroying a wireless communication device.

SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team went to the man's home on Saturday night. The sheriff's office said Banks confronted deputies outside his home with a gun and that the confrontation caused an officer-involved shooting with multiple deputies.

Banks was shot and taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Deputies said that Banks is still being treated at the hospital and has not been booked into jail yet. They said he could be facing several additional felony charges related to the officer-involved shooting.