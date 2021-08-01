Man arrested in Oklahoma in connection with Turlock homicide

Turlock Police Department reported the man, who police suspect killed Joel Lopez Guzman, has been arrested.

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Turlock Police detectives obtained a search warrant for a suspect in Oklahoma in connection with the investigation of Joel Lopez Guzman's death.

The Turlock Police Department reported Jeramie Hoover, 22, on Jan. 7, was arrested on suspicion of killing Guzman and on suspicion of carjacking.

Turlock Police officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting near the 1600 block of Lander Avenue in the afternoon of Nov. 16, 2020. The officers found Guzman, a 39-year-old man from Turlock, had been shot multiple times, and he later died of his injuries in a local area hospital.

Police investigated the shooting and identified Hoover, a resident of Turlock, as a suspect in Guzman's death. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hoover, which were for homicide and carjacking charges.

Detectives received information that Hoover had fled to Okmulgee, Okla. Okmulgee Police officers arrested him during a traffic stop. He was booked into the Okmulgee County Jail and is awaiting a transfer back to Stanislaus County.

Turlock detectives are still seeking information on this case and ask anyone with Detective Jason Tosta at 209-664-7324.

People can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. The Turlock Police Department also receives information through the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

