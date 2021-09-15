Can you identify this logo? | Turlock police seek help finding a man accused of taking photos up a woman's skirt

A man suspected of taking pictures up a woman's skirt is wanted by Turlock police.

TURLOCK, Calif — Police are asking the public for help with identifying a man suspected of taking pictures up a woman's skirt in Turlock.

Turlock Police say the man took the photos at a Raley's on August 24 around 4:30 in the afternoon. Photos shared by police show the man wearing an orange t-shirt and jeans.

Investigators are also asking the public to help to identify the logo on the back of his shirt.

Tips that lead to the arrest of the suspect could receive a cash reward. For tips call 1-866-602-7463, report online at www.stancrimetips.org, or through the mobile P3 app.