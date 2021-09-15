x
Can you identify this logo? | Turlock police seek help finding a man accused of taking photos up a woman's skirt

A man suspected of taking pictures up a woman's skirt is wanted by Turlock police.

TURLOCK, Calif — Police are asking the public for help with identifying a man suspected of taking pictures up a woman's skirt in Turlock. 

Turlock Police say the man took the photos at a Raley's on August 24 around 4:30 in the afternoon. Photos shared by police show the man wearing an orange t-shirt and jeans. 

Credit: ABC10 | Turlock

Investigators are also asking the public to help to identify the logo on the back of his shirt. 

Tips that lead to the arrest of the suspect could receive a cash reward. For tips call 1-866-602-7463, report online at www.stancrimetips.org, or through the mobile P3 app.  

