No bomb found after man allegedly said he had one at Turlock hotel | Update

TURLOCK, Calif. — Police have launched an investigation after a man allegedly said he had a bomb at the Days Inn hotel in Turlock.

The Turlock Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at the hotel Wednesday. Police said a man staying the hotel got into an argument with the hotel staff and said he had a bomb.

Police said no explosives were found. The man is in custody is expected to face a number of felony charges.

No additional details were released. Police are expected to be in the area as they wrap up their investigation.

