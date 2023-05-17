x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

No bomb found after man allegedly said he had one at Turlock hotel | Update

The man was taken into custody by police.

More Videos

TURLOCK, Calif. — Police have launched an investigation after a man allegedly said he had a bomb at the Days Inn hotel in Turlock.

The Turlock Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at the hotel Wednesday. Police said a man staying the hotel got into an argument with the hotel staff and said he had a bomb.

Police said no explosives were found. The man is in custody is expected to face a number of felony charges. 

No additional details were released. Police are expected to be in the area as they wrap up their investigation.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out