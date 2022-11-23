Turlock police seek video evidence after discovering man dying in roadway

Several people reported seeing a man lying in the roadway on the 1200 block of Geer Road Tuesday night, and police pronounced him dead at the scene.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police say they need help putting the pieces together after discovering a man dying in the roadway late Monday night in the 1200 block of Geer Road.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man but police declared him dead at the scene.

It is believed a white SUV struck the male while traveling southbound on Geer Road, then fled the area, police say.

The Turlock Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating and searching for video surveillance in the area.

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact Officer Fortado at (209)-654-7399 or RFortado@turlock.ca.us.