Two arrested after woman allegedly tried to free man being arrested, Turlock police say

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock Police Department said two people are facing felony charges after a bystander allegedly tried to free a man while he was getting arrested.

The suspects were identified as Jaimee Ellison, 24 of Turlock, and Swede McDaniel, 34 of Modesto. Police said Ellison was the bystander and faces charges of battery on a peace officer and attempted rescue of a prisoner, which are both felonies. McDaniel was booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person possessing a firearm, and probation violation.

In a Sunday news release, police said officers were on the 100 block of West Main Street around 2:30 a.m. for a reported vandalism when they were approached and told that someone in a nearby vehicle might be armed with a gun.

According to police, officers spoke to the people in the vehicle and noted that, while speaking with them, Ellison, a bystander, started yelling at the officers.

Police said they told McDaniel they were going to search him and the car, noting that McDaniel was searchable due to being on Post Release Community Supervision. Police said they saw a handgun on McDaniel's seat while he was getting out of the vehicle.

Authorities said Ellison allegedly tried to physically intervene in the stop and was following and harassing officers while they secured McDaniel in the patrol car. Police accused her of pushing two separate officers multiple times, and causing a piece of an officer's equipment to move and hit him on the lip.

Police said Ellison was placed under arrest after repeated warnings and allegedly resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Anyone with information can call Officer H. Hernandez at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6734.