Turlock 'porch pirates' foiled after being police recognize their car from social media

TURLOCK, Calif. — Two alleged "porch pirates" operating in the Turlock area were arrested on theft charges Thursday, Turlock Police said.

Donald Cool, 47, and Andrea Rubio, 39, were both arrested on Dec. 3 for theft in connection with packages stolen from people's homes. Cool was also arrested for driving with a suspended license, and Rubio was also charged with possession of narcotics.

According to an official with the department, Turlock's Special Investigations Unit was on patrol when officers recognized a white Ford SUV that had been posted on social media as being involved with stealing packages from houses all over the city.

Officers stopped the car for vehicle code violations and said they found stolen packages from multiple different homes.

If you believe you have had packages stolen by these two, please contact Officer Dominic Hernandez at 209-668-6541 to make a police report and/or claim your packages.

"The Turlock Police Department would like to remind everyone that porch pirates are on the prowl looking for your holiday deliveries," an official for the department said in a statement. "Please schedule your deliveries to arrive when you know you will be home, to a neighbor who is home to accept them, or to a delivery locker to ensure they don’t get stolen."