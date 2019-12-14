STOCKTON, Calif. — A mother and son duo are in jail after Stockton police busted them on charges of trafficking a Bay Area 13-year-old.

Police went to the 3200 block of Blue Ridge Circle and arrested Montel Armstrong, 18, and Sheila Logan, 39, on multiple charges including human trafficking.

Police say they were able to find a handgun and other evidence relating to the crime.

The young girl was described as a 13-year-old missing person from the Bay Area. Police say that she's now safe and placed at Mary Graham's Children Shelter.

Armstrong faces charges including human trafficking, assault with deadly weapon, terrorist threats, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and weapon charges.

His mother, Logan, is facing charges of human trafficking and child endangerment.

