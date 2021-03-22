Letter carrier finds 2 dead bodies in Fair Oaks driveway

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victims were found shot.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is launching an investigation after two bodies were found shot in Fair Oaks.

According to sheriff's spokesperson Rodney Grassmann, a US Postal Service letter carrier found the bodies in a driveway outside the 5100 block of Rabeneck Way.

Grassmann identified the bodies as a man and woman and said that they knew each other. Nothing else about the relationship was shared.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

