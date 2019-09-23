TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Two bodies were found next to the car associated with a weekend Amber Alert that was activated after a two-year-old boy was allegedly abducted by his father.

Authorities with the Merced County Sheriff's Office and CHP activated the alert on Saturday, Sept. 21. Less than two days later, on Monday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that a car matching the description "was found in a remote area on Clark Fork Road near Sand Flat Campground in Tuolumne County."

Two dead bodies were found near the car, however, neither were identified in the Facebook post.

In the Amber Alert, California Highway Patrol [CHP] alleged Steven Weir abducted his son, John Wier, 2, and speculated that Steven, "could possibly be heading to the Tuolumne or Calaveras County areas."

Earlier Monday, the CHP tweeted the the Amber Alert was deactivated.

FOR BREAKING NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter