YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Sutter County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near a homeless camp in Yuba City that put two men in the hospital, officials confirmed Monday.

Sutter County deputies responded to a shooting near the levee just west of Burns Drive and Putnam Avenue in Yuba City, according to sheriff's authorities. Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds — one with wounds in the groin area and the other in his rear end.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. The sheriff's office believes both of the victims' wounds are non-life threatening.

Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said they believe the suspect was detained. The sheriff's office is still looking to see if there were any other potential witnesses or other people involved in the shooting in the area.

Smallwood said they believe everyone involved was living in the homeless camp.

