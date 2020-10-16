2 Sacramento County men convicted of raping unconscious, intoxicated women

Rick Gonzalez and Corey Robertson were convicted of three counts of rape of an intoxicated woman and one count of rape of an unconscious woman.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — On Friday, Oct. 16, Rick Gonzalez and Corey Robertson were convicted of three counts of rape of an intoxicated woman and one count of rape of an unconscious woman. Gonzalez was also convicted of one count of oral copulation of one of the victims.

The crimes occurred on July 21, 2016, when both men met three minor female victims at the Roseville Galleria. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office [SCDA], Gonzalez and Robertson drove the victims from the mall to Robertson's apartment in Antelope in Sacramento County. The men then gave the victims alcohol, drinking with them.

"The victims became extremely intoxicated and experienced altered levels of consciousness," SCDA said in a statement. "While the victims were intoxicated and unable to resist, both defendants sexually assaulted all three victims."

Gonzalez and Robertson not only raped all three of the victims, but also reportedly recorded parts of the sexual assault on social media without the victims' knowledge or consent.

Two of the victims were 16-years-old and the third was 17-years-old at the time of the assault. One of the victims was later hospitalized with alcohol intoxication and a blood alcohol level of .23 percent.