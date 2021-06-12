Two people accused of pointing lasers at CHP airplane in Roseville

CHP officials said the airplane was reporting to an incident but had to turn their attention to the two suspects shining lasers at them.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two people were arrested by Roseville police after being accused of shining a laser at a California Highway Patrol (CHP) airplane multiple times, according to CHP .

CHP officials said the pilot pointed the plane's camera at the person while letting law enforcement know of what was happening. Another person also started shining a laser at the aircraft as officers responded.

The suspects tried to drive away from the scene but were stopped by officers. CHP said the airplane was reporting to an incident but had to turn their attention to the two suspects shining lasers at them.

It is not clear when and where police made the arrest.

According to Placer County Jail records, Brian Raymond Morgan is identified as one of the suspects. Morgan faces charges of discharging a laser at an aircraft.

Police did not identify the second suspect.

CHP said there have been many reports of people shining lasers at planes. They are reminding the public that it’s both dangerous and against the law.

