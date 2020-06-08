Two people arrested in connection to Tracy man's death

Police arrested the two people three days after the victim was killed.

TRACY, Calif. — Three days after a Tracy man was killed, two people have been arrested in connection to his death.

According to Tracy Police, a 38-year-old Tracy man was shot and killed on Sunday, Aug. 2 in the area of Kavanagh Drive and San Rocco Court.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, 29-year-old Mark Muldrow Jr. and 32-year-old Kimberlee Snow were arrested in connection to the death. Both suspects were charged with homicide and Snow was also charged with an accessory charge.

Officials have not released the man's identity, but believe he got into a "confrontation" with someone before he was shot and killed.

