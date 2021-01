Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials said the shooting happened on the 3900 block of Renick Way at around 8:03 p.m.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Two people were shot in Sacramento County on Saturday night, sheriff's officials confirmed.

Sheriff's officials have not released information regarding the victims or the shooter. A Sacramento County Sheriff's public information officer is on the way to the scene.

