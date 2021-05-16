Early morning fight and shooting leaves 2 people shot in Citrus Heights

The shooting happened along the 7400 block of Auburn Boulevard.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — About a week after four people were sent to the hospital in a shooting, two more people were shot in the same location, Citrus Heights police said.

The shooting happened along the 7400 block of Auburn Boulevard. According to police, calls came in around 2:05 a.m. related to the shooting.

Arriving officers found a large fight that had just come to an end in the parking lot of a nearby business. Once police got control of the scene, officials confirmed that two people and three parked vehicles were shot.

Police said the victims were given medical treatment and are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Citrus Heights Police Department crime tip line at 916‐727‐5524.