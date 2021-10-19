Two people shot near The Westin Sacramento hotel, police say

The Sacramento Police Department said two people are recovering after being shot near The Westin Sacramento hotel on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. From what police told ABC10, the shooting happened in the vicinity of the hotel. When officers got to the scene they found two people, both believed to have been shot at least once.

One of the victims was taken to a local hospital, while the other was treated at the scene. Both are expected to live.

Police did not release any suspect information. Sacramento Police Department says the shooter or shooters left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

