Satbinder Singh, Nadjiba Belaidi identified as victims in Tracy double homicide

TRACY, Calif. — The two women who were victims of a double homicide in Tracy Monday afternoon have been identified.

According to the Tracy Police Department, they were 37-year-old Nadjiba Belaidi of Vallejo and 39-year-old Satbinder Singh of Tracy.

Police responded to a welfare check in the 2400 block of Sunflower Lane and found Belaidi and Singh dead inside the home. After finding the women, Tracy police determined both were victims of homicide.

There is no information on how they died.

Officers arrested 55-year-old Satnam Sumal and he was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for two counts of murder.

