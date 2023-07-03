City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink said about 20 more hours of police video would be released Wednesday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced Tuesday at city council the latest actions taken against Memphis Police and Fire employees under investigation in Tyre Nichols’ death.

This comes as City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink said about 20 more hours of police video and audio would be released Wednesday afternoon. She said the video would be released in a similar way to the first video release in late January.

The city released video from the Jan. 7 arrest on Friday, Jan. 27. Nichols died three days after the beating.

The city will also release specific records of the administrative investigations and disciplinary action that was decided. After redactions are completed, the city will eventually release remainder of ISP file, things such as witness statements

Sink told council members that of the 13 MPD employees investigated, seven have been terminated. That includes the five officers facing criminal charges (Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith) as well as former officer Preston Hemphill, who was on the original traffic stop scene. Hemphill is not criminally charged. The seventh employee Sink said was terminated was a lieutenant and the acting supervisor of the officers that evening. Sink also said that lieutenant arrived on the scene that night.

Sink said that MPD lieutenant - whose name hasn't been released - submitted his retirement before his hearing was scheduled but based on the evidence available, the action recommended was termination. Because he retired, he did not have to appear at the hearing, which Sink said was still held. She said because he did not appear, that employee was not officially terminated.

Sink told the council three other MPD employees were suspended, and two others had administrative charges dismissed.

Sink said four Memphis Fire Department employees had been under investigation. Three had already been fired, and the one other MFD employee was suspended. Two of the fired employees - both EMTS - had their licenses suspended February 3. They have not been criminally charged.

"The city engaged in a very thorough, a very comprehensive investigation to ensure that all individuals who were involved in this, whether in small role or large role, were reviewed to determine whether or not we had any violations of policy. And if so we wanted to address it," Sink said. "The conclusions that have reached were very thoughtful. We looked at every single individual to make sure that we had a comprehensive understanding of what they did. This was a difficult situation for everybody. The city took it very seriously and continues to take it very seriously."

Previously, we also learned two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were also relieved of duty with pay pending investigation, but not charged. On Thursday, Feb. 16, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said those two sheriffs have been suspended for five days without pay, which started February 15, but he has not received any indication from D.A. Mulroy that those sheriffs will be charged.