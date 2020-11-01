SANTA ANA, Calif. — Authorities say an Uber driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a drunk woman he picked up at a Tustin police station.
Authorities say Amir Attia of Tustin was arrested Wednesday in connection with the July 2018 assault in Orange County.
Prosecutors say a 25-year-old woman who had been arrested for DUI told investigators the driver repeatedly stopped the car and assaulted her.
Attia, who has a 1993 conviction for sexual battery, is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
It's unclear if he has a lawyer. Uber says it removed the driver's access to the app.
