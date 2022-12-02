UC Merced employee accused of sending 'obscene photos' to Oakdale children

According to police, the suspect had contacted multiple victims online, but none of the victims met him in person.

OAKDALE, Calif. — A UC Merced employee is facing accusations of sending obscene photos to underage children in Oakdale.

The suspect was identified as David Michael Yaranon, 21 of Oakdale.

After conducting an investigation that began in 2021, Oakdale police went to UC Merced to arrest Yaranon, but he didn't show up to work.

Oakdale and Merced police went to his house where they arrested him on charges of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age, showing or sending harmful material to seduce a minor and contacting a minor to commit a felony.

According to police, Yaranon had contacted multiple victims online, but none of the Oakdale area victims met with him in person.

Investigators have learned that the three victims are between the ages of 13 to 15 years old.

Investigators are conducting an investigation to determine if there are any additional victims.

The Oakdale Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have been contacted by Yaranon to contact investigators at (209) 847-2231.