Undercover officers to patrol shopping centers in Elk Grove to curb holiday retail theft

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are preparing to launch their safe shopper program just in time for the holidays.

“Basically... we have officers who come out and their sole duty for that day is to patrol our shopping centers to make sure that everyone is safe,” said Cristina Gonzalez, spokesperson for Elk Grove Police Department.

Some people will notice extra patrols in shopping center parking lots, and this year, police are revealing they plan to also have undercover detectives inside stores.

“We’re going to be out there patrolling all the stores. Whether we’re in plain clothes or regular clothes, you’re not going to know who’s what. So don’t do anything that you don’t want to get caught doing,” she said.

The news comes as just last week California Highway Patrol revealed plans to collaborate more with local police and retailers this year. Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 331 that provides $255 million in grants for local law enforcement over the next three years to tackle retail theft.

After a string of highly publicized smash and grabs and organized retail theft operations last holiday season, law enforcement across the region are working to make sure that doesn’t happen again this year.

Police also shared a reminder to place all valuable items in your trunk or glove compartment.

"A lot of times people will leave things inside their vehicle that are visible," Gonzales said. "Another thing would be don’t carry cash with you, and always be alert. If someone looks suspicious, just give us a call.”

Elk Grove police said their safe shopper program kicks off with extra patrols and undercover officers this Friday, and it runs through the holiday season.

