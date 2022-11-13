Four University of Idaho students found dead near campus identified

Moscow Police said the four found dead are homicide victims. The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday out of respect for the students who died.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, the victims of a suspected homicide.

The four students were found dead in a home on Sunday near the university camps.

Moscow Police received a call just before noon on Sunday about an unconscious person at King Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found four people dead in the home.

The victims have been identified as:

20-year-old Ethan Chapin (Conway, Wash.)

21-year-old Madison Mogen (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)

20-year-old Xana Kernodle (Avondale, Ariz.)

21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves (Rathdrum, Idaho)

The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday, Nov. 14 out of respect for the students who died. All campuses will remain open and classes will resume on Tuesday, the University said in a letter to students.

"An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind. As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up," University of Idaho President Scott Green said.

U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. pic.twitter.com/wiuOmST6d1 — University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 14, 2022

The university has support available for students and staff impacted by the deaths.

Students can reach out to the Counseling and Testing Center on the third floor of Mary Forney Hall or call 208-885-6716 for support. Press option three for immediate support in the evenings and on weekends.

Students can also visit the fourth floor of the ISUB from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday for immediate drop-in counseling support. Students can also visit the Dean of Students Office in TLC 232.

Employees of the University of Idaho can use the EAP resources available through their benefits.

The university said more support resources would be announced on Monday.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the suspected homicides to call them at 208-882-COPS or 208-882-2677.

Police have called the deaths suspected homicides, which means it's unclear if the deaths were intentional or accidental.

Looks like an active scene again. Several detectives and officers are showing up to the house at the moment. Through the morning hours, there had been just one person manning the scene. https://t.co/Ku5W7r6Uov pic.twitter.com/35SZ03TkuI — Nicole Hernandez (@NicoleKREM2) November 14, 2022

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News is working to confirm more details. We will update this story with the latest information as we learn more.

