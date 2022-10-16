2 officers, 1 deputy taken to hospital after exposure to unknown substance at Sacramento County jail

The Sacramento County Main Jail is temporarily shut down for all bookings to ensure no one else is exposed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three law enforcement officers were taken to the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance at the Sacramento County jail, officials said Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two Sacramento police officers were booking an arrestee and gathering his property when an unknown white substance fell out. The officers became dizzy and a sheriff's deputy responded with Narcan to help until they also got dizzy.

All three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment, but they are expected to be OK.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the Sacramento County Main Jail was going to be temporarily shut down to all bookings for a few hours to clean the area and make sure no one else gets exposed.

New arrest bookings are being redirected to the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in the meantime.

