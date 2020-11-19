UNSOLVED CALIFORNIA: Investigating Northern California crimes that have turned cold

California has had its share of cold cases -- the heroes and villains. Some cases, like that of the Golden State Killer, have been solved. Others linger on.

California has had its share of cold cases. Some, like that of the Golden State Killer and the Grim Sleeper, have been solved. Others linger on.

Some cases are a few years old while others go back decades. Evidence, witnesses, even the detectives that dedicate their lives to solving these mysteries are not immune to the passage of time.

Cold cases take a toll on every person caught in their gravity – from the victims and surviving family and friends awaiting justice to the diligent detectives combing through every clue to bring them that relief.

Chapter one : Deputy Jeffrey Mitchell, Part I

Name: Deputy Jeffrey Mitchell

Deputy Jeffrey Mitchell Date: October 27, 2006

October 27, 2006 Location: A secluded area near Sloughhouse, Calif.

Summary: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Mitchell was shot and killed on the job on October 27, 2006.

Fourteen years have passed and the case remains unsolved.

Mitchell's killer or killers have not been caught but detectives are hopeful they are close to solving the case of one of their own.

The eerie silence alerted dispatch something wasn’t right. They tried asking Deputy Mitchell for a status but his radio was silent.

It happened at about 3:20 a.m. or 4 a.m. in a remote and secluded area in Sloughhouse. There was nothing around except a white van without plates, as was initially observed by Mitchell.

After trying unsuccessfully to get a hold of Mitchell, dispatch alerted all nearby units to respond.

The first officer arrived in 14 minutes. They found Mitchell lying on the ground behind his patrol car bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. The white van was gone.

