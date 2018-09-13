Update: 6:25 a.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department identified the girl shot in a South Sacramento drive-by shooting as 3-year-old Azalya.

The little girl was inside of her home when shots were fired from outside on the street.

Azalya is still in critical condition, and has undergone treatment. However, she is unresponsive.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting. If you have any information, call the sheriff's department at (916) 874-5115.

Original Post:

A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials say she was shot while she was inside a home in South Sacramento.

“The child suffered very traumatic injuries as a result of this incident," said Shaun Hampton, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Della Circle. Neighbors told ABC10 it’s devastating that a toddler has to fight for her life while a suspect(s) remains on the loose.

“It’s really heartbreaking because they don’t ask to be put in those situations,” said Valerie Saavedra, who lives near the home where the shooting happened.

According to Hampton, the incident was first reported as a drive-by shooting, but now investigators aren’t sure if a car was involved. Officials do, however, have evidence that the shots were fired from outside the home.

"Something like this hasn’t happened in our community in a very long time. It’s very unfortunate," added Hampton.

Saavedra, who's live on Della Circle for nearly a decade, tells ABC10 it's never been a quiet neighborhood, but she says she's noticed things have gotten worse lately.

"The population in this neighborhood has grown a lot for some reason, that’s what I kind of noticed. And I feel like there’s been more chaotic activity. It hasn’t been as calm lately," said Saavedra.

However, the sheriff’s department reports that crime has gone down in that area recent years.

“Within this neighborhood, you could see there are some crimes that happened in this neighborhood, but granted, not a lot for the population density we have here," said Hampton, while pointing to a community crime map that listed all the incidents that have occurred in the last year.

The map showed several domestic violence calls and shootings, but nothing as serious as Tuesday’s incident.

“This is a very isolated incident,” Hampton said. “This is a very difficult incident – not just for law enforcement – but for the community and the family of this victim.”

