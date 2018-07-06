If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Dispatch reports this morning indicate a van full of 14 stolen show dogs has been found.

Dispatchers said some dogs could be heard barking inside, but the van was locked. They also said a Chow Chow dog could be seen inside.

It was found somewhere in south Redding, dispatchers said.

Linda Leffel, the owner of one of the dogs, said she heard the news and was "hoping that it's the truth."

"I am just praying that they're all OK," she said.

The condition of each dog wasn't immediately clear, but the Redding Police Department posted on Twitter that the van "and more importantly the 14 missing dogs" had been found.

Officers on scene were trying to pry open the van to get to the dogs inside, dispatchers said.

The van was stolen from the Dana Drive In-N-Out parking lot just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers have said.

Tony Carter, the dogs' trainer from Washington, said he left the van running when he went inside the restaurant so that the dogs would be cool in the air conditioning, and the suspects snatched it up within four minutes.

Carter couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

There had been a $30,000 reward for the dogs, who were on their way to an event in Vallejo.

Original story:

REDDING — A Seattle dog trainer's van, carrying 15 show dogs, was stolen from a fast food parking lot in Northern California Wednesday, police said. A $30,000 reward is now being offered for their return.

The Redding Police Department said white 2018 Dodge ProMaster van was taken from an In-N-Out Burger. The dogs, who were in kennels, were on their way to a dog show.

"If by some crazy chance the men who took the van and dogs you are reading this. PLEASE I am begging you. Go to a safe place unload the dogs and kennels and call in an anonymous tip and location," trainer Tony Carter wrote in announcing the updated reward Thursday. "Please take the van and all the equipment, but please please I'm begging you don't hurt our dogs!!"

Carter said he was only inside the restaurant for four minutes, but he also said he left the van running and unlocked with the air conditioning on to keep the dogs cool.

The dogs were in a van that looks like this one, a 2018 Dodge ProMaster. (Credit: Redding Police Department)

"We ordered at 1:19, the van was gone by 1:23," Carter said. "It was gone. It was literally gone that fast."

Carter said he's been to the restaurant "a hundred times," so he was shocked to suddenly become the victim of a crime there — especially when the restaurant was packed and he parked in the front.

"It was so busy. I mean, it was busy. I parked right in front of the store in the only shade place that they had — right directly in front of the store," he said. "I mean, there was a line out there, there was In-N-Out employees out taking orders."

Dog handler Amie McLaughlin told the Record Searchlight that the theft actually happened in the span of two-and-a-half minutes, according to surveillance video.

"They said that one of the people who got into the van was bald. A bald man. Bald, slender, Caucasian man," McLaughlin said.

Police released surveillance images of a suspect.

Surveillance images of a suspect in the theft of a van that was carrying 15 show dogs from Seattle to California, June 6, 2018. The theft happened at an In-N-Out Burger in Redding, Calif. (Credit: Redding Police Department)

The dog breeds include Rat Terriers, Golden Labs, and Rottweilers, according to a Redding police Facebook post. Carter said he doesn't believe the thieves knew there were dogs inside because they were in the back.

"We're still looking for them. Haven't found them yet," Redding police Sgt. Levi Solada said.

Lynda Leffel of Davenport, Wash., who owns a grand champion miniature American shepherd that was taken, was frantic Wednesday afternoon after learning her prized dog was missing.

"I'm devastated. Who on Earth would do this," she said. "This is a puppy I raised myself."

The van has a Washington license plate of BKD2048 and a Seattle Seahawks "12" sticker on the passenger side of the rear window, Carter said. Anyone with information on the dogs or the van they were in is asked to call Redding police at 530-225-4200 or Carter at 206-755-6474.

