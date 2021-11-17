Family: 7-year-old killed in Upper Land Park shooting was shot by her uncle

Instead of planning their daughter's 8th birthday on Monday, a Sacramento family says they're now preparing to lay her to rest.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — What should have been a week of preparation for Brandon Martin and Monica Delgadillo's daughter's birthday has turned into plans for the young girl's funeral.

For Martin and Delgadillo, Isabel Martin was their eldest child. They said she was killed after her own uncle opened fire on another man that he had an altercation with Tuesday night at the Marina Vista Community. The other man was also killed during the shooting.

The two parents said they were visiting a family member and leaving the area when they encountered the male victim, who was described as belligerent. Martin and Delgadillo said they were caught off guard when 22-year-old Tyrice Martin came running out of the house shooting at the man and one of the bullets hit Isabel.

Tyrice Martin was ultimately arrested and booked into jail for homicide, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Isabel’s father, the suspect's brother, said he wishes his brother had listened to his advice that gun violence isn’t worth it.

"If you see this bro, I love you, bro, but you crossed the line... Words can't explain what you took from me, bro. I just need to know why you did this to me. I just want to know why," Brandon Martin said.

Isabel's parents were left heartbroken. They said she was innocent and dreamed of being a blogger. Despite sometimes getting bullied in school, the family said she always made new friends. She leaves behind a two-year-old brother.

The family said they are now homeless and have started a GoFundMe to help bury Isabel.

