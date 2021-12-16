Sherriff needs help solving near 20-year-old homicide case in Vacaville

Heather Lee Ann Hibbs was found killed in an irrigation canal near Vacaville on February 10, 2002, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Almost 20 years later, the Solano County Sheriff's Office needs help in figuring out who killed Heather Lee Ann Hibbs in Vacaville.

According to the sheriff's office, Hibbs' body was found in an irrigation canal near the intersection of Brown and Salem Roads on Feb.10, 2002. They said she died from blunt force trauma.

Hibbs was reported last seen in San Francisco around Jan. 11, 2002 and shortly later at the Solano Mall in Fairfield leaving with an unknown person in a blue truck. The sheriff's office did not release a description of the person.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 707-784-1963.