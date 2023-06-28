Elderly woman left behind, lying in blood after being hit by car in Vacaville

Police said the they're still trying to find the driver who left the woman alone and bleeding in the street.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police are trying to track down a driver who hit and left an elderly woman bleeding in the middle of a street.

The Vacaville Police Department said the incident was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The elderly woman was found by her neighbor in the street and bleeding.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is still recovering.

Police said she was hit by a car, likely before 6 a.m., near Yosemite Circle and Plumas Court.

Police are looking for any video from the area, someone with recent unexplained vehicle damage near the front or driver side, and any other information that might be helpful for the case.

