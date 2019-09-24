VACAVILLE, Calif. — A Vacaville man is behind bars after he admitted to attempting to kill his father, according to police.

Douglas Dietrich, 32, went to the Vacaville Police Department to report that he killed his father earlier in the day with blood still on his clothes, Vacaville Police said.

Dietrich told police he strangled his dad at their home on Walnut Court.

Police officers arrested Dietrich and went to his home. Paramedics found his 61-year-old father unconscious but still alive inside. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police said his injuries could still be life-threatening.

Dietrich was booked into Solano County Jail on a complaint of attempted murder.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the attack.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Detective Bill Boehm at 707-469-4854.

