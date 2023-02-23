x
Crime

Man charged with lewd acts with a minor after Yolo County Sheriff's Office sting operation

Deputies said the 34-year-old man was arrested after he traveled to a place in Yolo County thinking he was going to meet a minor.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A Vacaville man was arrested on suspicion of multiple sex charges with a minor Friday morning, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

The 34-year-old man was arrested after a sting operation by officials after the man traveled to a place in Yolo County thinking he was going to meet a minor for "lewd purposes," according to officials. 

The suspect arrived at the predetermined public location on time and in broad daylight, then was arrested by detectives without incident.  

Officials say he has been charged with oral copulation with a minor, sexual penetration with a foreign object, statutory rape, providing marijuana to a minor, sending harmful material to seduce a minor and arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes.

