VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police say they have stopped investigating a racist, threatening letter left at a Vacaville family's home.

In a statement sent to ABC10, a Vacaville police spokesperson wrote, “No responsibles have been identified and after investigating at this point the letter while disgusting and disturbing does not rise to the level of a hate crime under current law.”

Marc Yu found a racist letter on his door Wednesday that threatened that his "interracial family isn't welcome here."

KXTV

RELATED: 'Your interracial family isn't welcome here' | Vacaville man finds racist, threatening letter in his mailbox

Marc Yu posted about the incident on his Facebook page after he found the typed letter in his mailbox. The letter read, in part, “The community is making this request that you find another place to live. Renters like yourselves can't possibly afford a home in our area... This is not the ghetto.”

"My wife is 100 percent Mexican. I'm Chinese and Filipino," Yu explained. "The letter basically targeted my wife and I being interracial couple."

“The outpouring of support from our community for the Yu family has been amazing to watch and I believe truly representative of what Vacaville is,” the police statement read.

kxtv staff