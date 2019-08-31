VACAVILLE, California — Vacaville Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a Golden 1 Credit Union on Nut Tree Parkway.

According to police, the suspect handed over a note to a bank teller on Thursday that demanded money.

The suspect walked out of the bank the moment he received the money from the bank teller.

Officers searched the surrounding area but were unable to find him.

Vacaville Police Department released a video of the suspect on social media in hopes of getting an identity. Vacaville Police Department is working with multiple agencies because the man is suspected of other robberies in the Sacramento area.

Police said no weapons were seen during the robbery.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan smith at (707)469-4826.

