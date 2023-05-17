Vacaville student allegedly attacked on campus by 4 people in ski masks

The attack happened on the Will C. Wood High School campus just before 1 p.m. while a student was waiting to be picked up in the front of the school.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A student was attacked by four people in ski masks at a high school campus Wednesday afternoon, according to the Vacaville Unified School District.

The attack happened on the Will C. Wood High School campus just before 1 p.m. while a student was waiting to be picked up in the front of the school.

District officials said the student was robbed of his cellphone after the attack. The four alleged attackers then got into a car and drove off. They also say the student was "immediately given first aid by administrators on campus." It is not clear what injuries, if any, the student has.

The license plate of the car leaving the scene was caught on school cameras, leading Vallejo Police Department, California Highway Patrol and school resource officers to find and stop the car in Vallejo.

Everyone in the car was arrested by Vallejo police officers. Officials said none of the suspects are students at any school in the Vacaville Unified School District.

It is currently unknown what prompted the attack. No additional information is known at this time.

