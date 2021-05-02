Vacaville SWAT called out after man barricades himself inside home

Officers first responded to the home in the 300 block of W. Monte Vista Avenue to bring in a man for a parole violation.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police in Vacaville are involved in a standoff situation with a man who’s holed up inside a home near Vacaville High School.

Officers first responded to the home in the 300 block of W. Monte Vista Avenue to bring in a man for a parole violation. That man did not cooperate with officers and barricaded himself inside the home.

The police SWAT team was requested at the scene. Authorities say “distraction devices” have been deployed which caused loud noises to reverberate around the area.

Police have closed the road on W. Monte Vista Avenue, from Stinson Avenue to Eldridge Avenue, as this incident unfolds. Residents are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

Police have not identified the suspect nor have they said the reason he was on parole.

