Vacaville woman robbed by men on mountain bikes at park

Police say it happened this morning on a trail in Lagoon Valley Park

Example video title will go here for this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A woman walking at a Vacaville park was robbed at gunpoint by two men on mountain bikes Thursday.

According to a news release from the Vacaville Police Department, they were called around 10 a.m. for a robbery at Lagoon Valley Park near Jack Hume Grove. The woman said the robbery happened about an hour before she called.

She said two men wearing ski masks rolled up on mountain bikes, pulled out a gun and demanded her purse. They got her purse and left the area.

Anyone with information can call Officer Zack Nash at 707-449-5274.