Vallejo 2-year-old dies after car backs into her in driveway

VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating after a 2-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Wednesday afternoon.
According to a news release, police were called just before 5 p.m. for an injured child in a hospital.
Upon arrival, they found the toddler had been hit by a car and died from her injuries.
Police say a 25-year-old woman was backing out of a private driveway when she felt the car hit something. She got out and found she hit a child.
The driver and the child’s family members took her to the hospital. Police say the driver was a friend of the family.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8