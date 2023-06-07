Vallejo 2-year-old dies after car backs into her in driveway

Police say a 25-year-old woman was backing out of a private driveway when she felt the car hit something. She got out and found she hit a child.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating after a 2-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, police were called just before 5 p.m. for an injured child in a hospital.

Upon arrival, they found the toddler had been hit by a car and died from her injuries.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was backing out of a private driveway when she felt the car hit something. She got out and found she hit a child.

The driver and the child’s family members took her to the hospital. Police say the driver was a friend of the family.

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento man arrested after stabbing at Levi's Stadium soccer game