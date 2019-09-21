VALLEJO, Calif. — An armed felon and known gang member is behind bars after an attempted carjacking, Vallejo police said.

Around 3:18 p.m., police said they saw the suspect, known to be unlicensed, get into a vehicle and drive away. The suspect tried to escape when police officers tried to stop his car, which led to a chase that went onto westbound I-80.

Police said the suspect lost control his car and crashed into the center divider.

The suspect tried to escape on foot, jumping over the center divider and running through slow-moving traffic on the other side of I-80.

Police officers saw the suspect try to get into at least one of the cars and managed to arrest the suspect.

Vallejo Police officers also found a loaded gun within reach of the driver's seat in the suspect's vehicle.

Vallejo Police Department did not identify the suspect.

Anyone who was also a victim of the suspect can call Vallejo Police Detective Jarrett Tonn at (707) 648-7867.

