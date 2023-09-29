Vallejo cold case suspect could be linked to decades old Martinez case

The suspect in 6-year-old Jeremy Stoner's death from 1987 is now a person of interest to Martinez police for their 1987 cold case of 9-year-oold Eric Coy.

MARTINEZ, Calif. — An Oregon man suspected of killing a 6-year-old in Vallejo 36 years ago is now considered a person of interest in another decades long cold case out of Martinez.

Martinez police are now focusing their investigation on Fred Cain III as the main suspect in the case of 9-year-old Eric Coy's death from 1987. They say Coy was killed after leaving to go to his cousin and best friend's house.

“[He] left his house on Warren Street and took a short cut through Martinez Junior High. Within about 15 minutes, his body was found on the grounds of the junior high,” said Lt. Patrick Salamid, Martinez Police. “They found that Eric Coy had suffered multiple stab wounds.”

Salamid has spent the last 11 years working on Coy’s case and recently announced Cain as someone they're interested in after Cain was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing 6-year-old Jeremy Stoner in Vallejo in 1987.

Both boys were killed about a month apart from each other. Salamid says Martinez police are working closely with the Solano County Sheriff's Office to learn more about Cain and if he is linked to Coy's murder.

Cain made his first court appearance in Solano County and the Stoner family attended his hearing.

“This is hard for me,” said Karen Tabler, mother of Jeremy Stoner. “I don’t know if it is relief. Not feeling good, that is for sure.”

Stoner went missing from his home Feb. 21, 1987, just shy of his 7th birthday. His body was found four days later on Sherman Island in Sacramento County.

Prosecutors credit DNA evidence for the breakthrough in Stoner’s case.

“I don’t think you ever get closure,” said Paul Sequeira, Solano County Chief Deputy District Attorney. “I have been around a long time; I haven’t seen families get true closure. I feel like it will be some comfort that someone will be held responsible for this crime.”

Salamid says he's hopeful they're one step closer to solving both cold cases.

“I am always optimistic and maybe some DNA or some biological evidence will exist in the future, but I can tell you we are not going to stop investigating this case,” said Salamid.

Cain was previously convicted of sodomy and rape in Contra Costa County in 1976 and is now being charged with murder and special circumstances including kidnapping, sodomy and lewd acts on a child, according to Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams.

He is due back in court for Stoner’s case on Oct. 12.

WATCH MORE: Man to be extradited to Solano County in Jeremy Stoner cold case